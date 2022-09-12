MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $498,761.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,858 shares in the company, valued at $696,022.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $1,096,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 269,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.