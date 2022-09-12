MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

CXH opened at $7.41 on Monday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 380,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

