MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

