MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $8.75.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
