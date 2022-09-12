Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 482.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,880 shares during the period. Meritage Homes comprises approximately 2.1% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Meritage Homes worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $80.14. 5,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.63. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.14.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

