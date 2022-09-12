Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) Plans Final Dividend of $0.11

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Mercury NZ’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

Mercury NZ Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Mercury NZ

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity and related activities in New Zealand. The company operates through Generation/Wholesale, Retail, and Other segments. It operates 9 hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; and 5 geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

