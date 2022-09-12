Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a sell rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.53. Medpace has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

