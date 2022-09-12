Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a sell rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
Medpace Stock Performance
Medpace stock opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.53. Medpace has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $231.00.
Insider Activity at Medpace
In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Medpace
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
