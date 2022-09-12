Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Acquires 56,557 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle acquired 56,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MEDP traded up $5.04 on Monday, reaching $168.13. 345,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,168. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.53.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 486.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

