Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Acquires 56,557 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle acquired 56,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,916,211.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MEDP traded up $5.04 on Monday, reaching $168.13. 345,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,168. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.53.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.
MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
