Maxcoin One Day Volume Reaches $6.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $222,281.95 and $6.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00135209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00251726 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00034020 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001504 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

