Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Shares of MMX traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$5.76. The company had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

