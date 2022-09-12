Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Markel comprises about 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. 2Xideas AG owned 0.09% of Markel worth $18,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of Markel stock traded up $11.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,211.76. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,063. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,162.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,242.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,325.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

