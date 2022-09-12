Mark Q. Prindiville Sells 5,511 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Allstate Stock Up 0.5 %

ALL traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $127.10. 1,063,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,266. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.23.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $290,333,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.