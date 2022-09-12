Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,478,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665,866 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up about 2.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.28% of Manulife Financial worth $116,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,079,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 171,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 178,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.