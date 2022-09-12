Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Mannatech Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEXGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

