Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.