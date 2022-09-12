Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Mannatech Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MTEX stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mannatech (MTEX)
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.