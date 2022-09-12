Lydia Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $99,038.80 (LYD)

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Lydia Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Lydia Finance has a total market capitalization of $99,038.80 and approximately $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lydia Finance has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lydia Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lydia Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lydia Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

