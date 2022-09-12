Lydia Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $99,038.80 (LYD)

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Lydia Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Lydia Finance has a total market capitalization of $99,038.80 and approximately $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lydia Finance has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00747367 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014419 BTC.
Lydia Finance Profile
Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lydia Finance
