Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 790,002 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790,002 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for 1.4% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $99,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Carvana by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Carvana to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Carvana stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. 98,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,453. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $345.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.