Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 741,890 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Luxor Capital Group LP decreased its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,890 shares during the period. Skeena Resources comprises approximately 0.4% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 3.37% of Skeena Resources worth $25,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,170,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth $6,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 279.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Skeena Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

NYSE SKE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,847. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

