Luxor Capital Group LP Sells 1,395,428 Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its holdings in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395,428 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 96.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 101,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,163,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,168 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 484.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 256,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 212,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.07.

Shares of NYSE UP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 7,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,077. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

