Luxor Capital Group LP Buys 38,635 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment makes up approximately 0.1% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 0.38% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 1.3 %

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.03. 175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

