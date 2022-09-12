Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 19.2% Higher This Week

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 117.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

