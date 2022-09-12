loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Down 5.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 7,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 915,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

loanDepot Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,042,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,353,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,042,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,353,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 176,862 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $281,210.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,554,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,652,144.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 309,213 shares of company stock worth $492,972 and have sold 2,014,115 shares worth $3,059,544. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter worth $3,070,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in loanDepot by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

