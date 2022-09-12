LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 52.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $567,403.18 and $891.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2020. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

