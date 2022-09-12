Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.56. 11,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,619,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 163.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,451,000 after buying an additional 596,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,925,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,485,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.