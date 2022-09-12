Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) is Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868,308 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech accounts for 5.3% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned 4.50% of Legend Biotech worth $252,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

