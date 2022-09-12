Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCDF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 4.4 %

LRCDF stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

