Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Boosted by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,467 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for about 4.4% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Lamb Weston worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.04. 15,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

