L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
L.B. Foster stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $130.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.96.
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
