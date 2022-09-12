L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Price Performance

L.B. Foster stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $130.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter worth about $24,663,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.