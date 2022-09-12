Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $51.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

