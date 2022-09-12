Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.05 EPS.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,877,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,863. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $71,410,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Kroger by 323.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kroger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

