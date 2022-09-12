Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.05 EPS.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of Kroger stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,877,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,863. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $71,410,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Kroger by 323.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kroger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.