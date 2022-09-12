Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 167,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. Kroger has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $283,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.