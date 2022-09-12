Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.29

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 159557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.