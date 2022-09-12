Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by HG Vora Capital Management LLC

HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up 3.6% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Kohl’s worth $120,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,576. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

