Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Purchased by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581,329 shares during the period. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.7% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,734,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after buying an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 357,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 811,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. 9,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

