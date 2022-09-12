Ki Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,516.00 (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Ki has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $13,516.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ki coin can now be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ki has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,322.73 or 0.99879018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Ki Coin Profile

XKI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation. Ki’s official website is foundation.ki/en.

Ki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki Foundation’s mission is about bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi. This bridge is built through an ecosystem of real-life businesses, creating value and pouring it back to the Ki ecosystem through one single asset: The $XKI. The first go-to-market project of Ki is Klub, a private investment platform helping high-earning individuals to spend, store and invest their capital.”

