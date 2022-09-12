KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEGA. Macquarie downgraded Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.68. 31,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Pegasystems has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $137.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

