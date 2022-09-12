KeyCorp Begins Coverage on EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $438.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

