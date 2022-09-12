Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Bought by Fairmount Funds Management LLC

Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics accounts for approximately 5.1% of Fairmount Funds Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fairmount Funds Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Keros Therapeutics worth $21,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 46,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KROS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. 7,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,364. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $961.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

