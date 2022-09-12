Keith Neumeyer Buys 110,000 Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 110,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,655,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,707,615.73.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Keith Neumeyer purchased 341,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,043.00.

FF traded up C$0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 185,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,940. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

