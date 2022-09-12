KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Stake Increased by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,182,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,264 shares during the quarter. KE accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.53% of KE worth $64,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. H Capital V GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,559,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of KE by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after buying an additional 417,003 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at $38,660,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,455,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 558,842 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

KE Trading Down 0.9 %

KE stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $17.86. 103,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,795,249. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of -2.15.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.