Karura Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $357,382.00 (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Karura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001854 BTC on exchanges. Karura has a total market capitalization of $27.93 million and $357,382.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Karura has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,674.75 or 1.00041495 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00037116 BTC.

About Karura

Karura is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2021. Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,540,278 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karura’s official website is acala.network/karura.

Buying and Selling Karura

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Acala Foundation, Karura is a scalable, EVM-compatible network optimized for DeFi. The platform offers a suite of financial applications including: a trustless staking derivative (liquid KSM), a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets (kUSD), and an AMM DEX – all with micro gas fees that can be paid in any token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.