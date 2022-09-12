Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells $1,217,300.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %
KRTX stock traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.88. 486,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,868. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.22. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.
Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.
