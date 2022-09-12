Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells $1,217,300.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

KRTX stock traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.88. 486,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,868. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.22. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

