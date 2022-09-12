JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Target Price to GBX 341

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 347 ($4.19) to GBX 341 ($4.12) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 301.50 ($3.64).

SPI opened at GBX 238 ($2.88) on Friday. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 256.50 ($3.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £961.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.88.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

