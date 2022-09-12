JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €98.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €98.00 ($100.00) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($89.80) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:BNR traded up €1.34 ($1.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €67.88 ($69.27). The stock had a trading volume of 307,671 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.17. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($57.40).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

