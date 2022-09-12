Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.73. 276,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,096. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

