Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian Sells 100,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,542,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $163,000.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $147,000.00.

loanDepot Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of loanDepot stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.71. 502,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,975. The stock has a market cap of $535.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.89.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $308.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.13 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 66.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on loanDepot to $3.25 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.