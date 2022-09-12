Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.
GSK Price Performance
Shares of GSK opened at $31.89 on Thursday. GSK has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62.
GSK Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.