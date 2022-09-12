Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $31.89 on Thursday. GSK has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62.

GSK Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

