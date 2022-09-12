Jackpot Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (777)

Jackpot (777) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Jackpot coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Jackpot has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and $33,225.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jackpot has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00743653 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019064 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Jackpot

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,130,161 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin.

Jackpot Coin Trading

