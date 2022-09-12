Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $115.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as high as $85.88 and last traded at $85.88. 783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 466,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JACK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Jack in the Box by 112.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

