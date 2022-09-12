Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $115.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jack in the Box traded as high as $85.88 and last traded at $85.88. 783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 466,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on JACK. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.
In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.51%.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
