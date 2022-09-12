iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87. 5,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 471,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $732.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,890,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

