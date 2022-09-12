iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.91

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.91 and last traded at $95.91, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.06.

iShares US Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average of $88.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares US Utilities ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 869.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 110,196 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,223,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,920,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

