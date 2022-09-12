iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) is 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,901,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 4.8% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $82,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,498,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,331 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,088,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,657 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.